90% Of Nigerians Not Filing Tax Returns – Abdullahi





There seems to be a misunderstanding regarding tax returns, especially for people working in the formal sector. Does the deduction made from employees’ salaries cover their tax obligations?

No, it does not cover their tax obligations. This is majorly because the deduction made from theirsalaries is just one part of their assessment or filing. For example, as anemployee who work with FCT IRS, we will make deductions on monthly basis basedon PAYE and remit same to FCT IRS. The law spells it out you should file yourtax return. So, as an individual, you are supposed to visit the tax authority,such as the website of the FCT IRS. Weencourage online assessment, where you can as well assess yourself and sendyour assessment to us. It is important to note that if you have multiple sources of income, you are expected to declare your income and give a breakdown to easethe stress of all. G

Usually, at thebeginning of every new year, you are supposed to disclose what you generated,be it…





