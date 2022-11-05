Afenifere Crisis: Yoruba Group Blames Tinubu, Says He’s Agent Of Division





A pan-Yoruba Youth socio-economic group, the Southwest Renaissance Group (SRG), has berated the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the current crisis rocking the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.

In a release signed by the Convener of the group, Hon. Olaitan Abdul Salam, at the weekend, the group referred to the APC candidate as a divider-in-chief, a chronic agent of division and destabilization, warning Yorubas to be wary about giving their support to Tinubu in next year’s presidential election.

“For a very long time, the Pan Yoruba socio cultural organization, Afenifere served as an umbrella and a rallying body for the Yoruba race.

“Unfortunately, Tinubu in his usual manner has come again to place his ambition above the peoples coexistence by tearing the once united body apart.

“It will be recalled that Afenifere leader, Pa. Ayo Fasoranti had hosted the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu and some eminent Yoruba bigwigs in his Akure…





Source: Leadership Newspaper