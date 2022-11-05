Ahmad Lawan, Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, For Ife Day Celebrations





Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Asiwaju Bola Hammed Tinubu, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi, Presidential candidates of All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party respectively are among dignitaries expected at the grand finale of 2022, Ife Day celebrations.

The Chairman of the planning committee Dr. Yomi Layinka who disclosed this at a press conference on Friday said the theme for the year 2022 celebration is : ‘Home Coming’

According to him, the celebration slated for 9th and 10th December would also mark the seventh coronation anniversary of Ooni Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi as the 51st Ooni of Ife.

While appreciating Oba Ogunwusi for his landmark achievements since he became the Ooni, Layinka remarked that the monarch has employed his youthful energy and enterprising initiatives to add value to the social and economic development of the cradle of mankind.

“We passionately salute the vibrant, visionary and brilliant leadership of His Imperial Majesty,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper