Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Dima-Okojie, Enado Odigie Star In Showmax’s ‘Flawsome’





Showmax has released the trailer for its latest Nigerian Original drama series, Flawsome, which debuts exclusively on the streaming service on 10 November 2022.

Flawsome revolves around the lives of four friends, portrayed by Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Dima-Okojie, Sharon Ooja and Enado Odigie, as they navigate their personal and professional lives while bound by the flawed yet unbreakable ties they share.

Winner of the 2018 AMVCA Trailblazer Award, Bisola Aiyeola takes on the role of Ifeyinwa, a hard-working heiress who has spent all her life preparing to become the CEO of her father’s company after his demise only to find out she isn’t her father’s choice candidate. Ini Dima-Okojie is Ramat, who has a seemingly perfect marriage, a perfect middle-class life and a great career, but her reality isn’t as rosy as it seems.

Sharon Ooja plays Ivie, a wide-eyed young woman who abandoned medicine and surgery for a career in fashion design with hopes of living the big city girl life. Enado…





Source: Leadership Newspaper