Lagos Digital Summit Attendees To Learn How To Scale Their Businesses – Adetona  





There is no gain-saying the fact that the main goal of business owners is growth. Attaining this depends on the combination of the right strategies and channels deployed.

This has been identified by Adewale Adetona, popularly known as ISlimfit, the convoker of the Lagos Digital Summit (LDS) and partner of the upcoming 2022 Summit, Mustardels Media and Expoze Nigeria, as a major challenge, and the need to use this year’s edition, which will be the sixth in the series, to help business owners in Lagos State achieve this goal.

The Lagos Digital Summit is a gathering of digital communication adopters, professionals and enthusiasts for the accelerated development of their businesses and the attainment of consistent value-add to various sectors and spheres of existence in Nigeria.

This year’s edition themed, ‘Scaling Businesses Leveraging Digital Technology’ is set to hold on Friday November 25, 2022, at The Zone Tech Park, Gbagada, Lagos by 10:00am.

Speaking on the essence of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper