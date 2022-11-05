Messi Made Mistake Quitting Barcelona – La Liga chief





Lionel Messi has been told “it was a mistake” to “break that marriage” at Barcelona, with Javier Tebas hoping a return to La Liga can be made.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner bid farewell to Spanish football in 2021 when leaving Camp Nou as a free agent, before linking up with Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain. Messi is now into the final year of his contract in France and, with a retracing of steps to Catalunya being speculated on, Tebas believes an emotional reunion between the legendary Argentine and one of the world football’s biggest clubs should be put in place.

La Liga president Tebas said at the Web Summit in Lisbon: “I don’t know if Messi will have one last show at Barca, that will depend on him. Hopefully he will come back. Above all, it would also be good for him to return to Spanish football, especially to the team that was the side that saw him grow. I think it was a mistake even for him, in my opinion, to break that marriage, it was a very…





Source: Leadership Newspaper