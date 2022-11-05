NGO Marches Against Drug Abuse In FCT





A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Drug Free World Africa (DFWA), yesterday had a march against drug abuse in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to create awareness and sensitise the public on the danger of drug abuse.

The executive director of the NGO, Dr. Lina Okereke, said the organization has initiated and conducted verifiable programmes and project against drug and illicit substances abuses in 23 states in Nigeria and eight other African countries.

She noted that before the middle of 2023, the group will have covered all the 36 states in the country.

“Drug Free World Africa (DFWA) has initiated and conducted verifiable and advantages programmes and projects against Drug & Illicit substance abuse through theory coordinator across these 23 states of Nigeria, eight African countries but not limited to Nasarawa, Kano, Kaduna, Maiduguri, Kogi. Sokoto, Imo, Anambra, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Bayelsa, Ghana, Sierra-leone Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Liberia to let but a few,” she…







Source: Leadership Newspaper