Nigeria, South Korea Partner On Public Health, Vaccine Production





Nigeria and South Korea have signed an MoU to partner in the public health sector, and in particular facilitate training of Nigerians in vaccine production.

The partnership stems from World Health Organization’s (WHO) designation of the Nigeria as a regional hub for vaccine production, and South Korea as WHO’s global training hub.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Kim Young-chae, described President Muhammadu Buhari’s official visit to Korea in October and his attendance of the maiden World Bio Summit in Korea as timely for both countries cooperation in vaccine and bio industry.

Korea signed an MoU with the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Nigeria, to cooperate with the agency to facilitate training of Nigerian officials.

Mr Young-chae said that South Korea has begun training of Nigerian public health officials in vaccine production since July 2022, and will continue successively for some years.

“Korea is looking at…





Source: Leadership Newspaper