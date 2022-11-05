Organisers Excited Over Successful 2022 Energy, Oil & Gas Summit In Angola





African Peace Magazine has described as a resounding the success of the International Energy, Oil and Gas Summit 2022 held at the prestigious Intercontinental Hotel in Luanda, Angola on the October 22.

The organisers also expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Embassy in Angola, the Angolan Embassy in Nigeria and Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment Otunba Niyi Adebayo, who wished the organizers a successful event.

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, while congratulating the organisation for organizing the summit themed, “Harnessing the Potential for inclusive Energy Transition and A Sustainable Future’’, noted that the platform would enhance business collaboration between Nigeria and Angola, thus promoting peace, business networking, good governance, and improving the condition of living of Africans.

He added that these were the key areas that the African Development Bank is strongly committed to through its Five-point…





Source: Leadership Newspaper