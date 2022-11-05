Otedola Celebrates 60th In Style As Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Billionaire





Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola is 60 years old and is marking it large in a billionaire style.

The business mogul has hired the popular Christina O super yacht. According to DJ Cuppy, daughter of the Nigerian billionaire, her father has hired the yacht for three weeks.

This is just as the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated him on his birthday.

He said the renowned businessman and seasoned administrator had contributed immensely to the economy and livelihood of many Nigerians, particularly in Lagos State, where some of his companies are situated.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier extended his warm wishes to Otedola through a statement by Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesman.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued yesterday by his chief press secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Otedola through his investments in key sectors of the economy, like oil and gas, shipping, real estate, banking and energy, among others had contributed to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper