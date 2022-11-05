Truck Crushes 5 Women To Death In Borno





Five women were yesterday crushed to death when a truck conveying sand had break failure along Gubio road on the outskirts of Maiduguri.

The incident took place at Shagari Low Cost Junction where the truck rammed into the pick-up conveying women to a farm.

Eye witnesses said several others were injured in the incident, adding that the truck driver was attempting to overtake another truck but lost control and crashed into the pick-up conveying the women.

Immediately after the accident, some motorists and a mob burnt the two trucks involved. Security agencies were deployed to the scene to bring the situation under control.





Source: Leadership Newspaper