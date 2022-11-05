We Didn’t Make Request For Sniffer Dogs In 2023 Budget – NDLEA





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said the agency made no request to buy sniffer dogs in its 2023 budget proposal as insinuated in some reports.

The NDLEA further said its position on the cost of specialized dogs was in response to a question by the chairman, House of Representatives committee on Drugs and Narcotics, Hon. Francis Ottah Agbo, on the need for sniffer dogs at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

In a statement on Saturday by the spokesperson of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, the agency said its chairman/chief executive officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (rtd) had on Thursday November 3, while defending its 2023 budget before the House of Representatives committee on Drugs and Narcotics explained “in response to Hon. Agbo’s comment, that the total package of getting a specialized dog including its training costs an average of $15,000 – $20,000.

“These are dogs that are able to detect up to 70 different types of drugs and substances. This is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper