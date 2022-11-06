Autopsy Reveals Davido’s Son Died Of Drowning – Police





The Lagos State Police Command on Saturday said the autopsy conducted on the corpse of Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of Davido and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, revealed that he died as a result of drowning.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development on Saturday.

Hundeyin said, “Autopsy has been concluded. It confirms the boy (Ifeanyi) drowned.”

The police conducted the autopsy to determine whether Ifeanyi died as a result of drowning in a swimming pool at his father’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State or through any other means.

A source who confirmed the development said it was standard practice for the police to conduct an autopsy in such a case, adding, however, that the police would desist from the move if the deceased family members were against it.

“Though the family members are not saying anything yet because they are still in shock but until anybody says stop, the standard procedure is to conduct an autopsy…





Source: Leadership Newspaper