Duchess Hospital Restates Commitment To Affordable, World-class Healthcare





Duchess International Hospital, has reiterated its commitment to impacting the lives of all Nigerians through access to affordable world-class healthcare.

The chief executive officer of the hospital, Dr Adetokunbo Shitta-Bey, at the Duchess International Hospital’s one year anniversary, emphasised the hospital’s priorities to include building trust in the healthcare system, providing high-quality, affordable services to Nigerians and reversing the trend of medical tourism abroad. He reaffirmed the affordability of the hospital’s services and further confirmed that “to register as a patient at the Duchess International Hospital is N5,000, and to have a consultation with a specialist family physician is also N5,000”.

Reflecting on the landmark achievements of the past year, the Duchess Hospital CEO remarked that the hospital is proud to have successfully conducted a wide variety of routine and complex specialist interventions across a range of specialties and sub-specialty…





Source: Leadership Newspaper