Femi Otedola Spends 60th Birthday Onboard World’s First Superyacht





Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, and former chairman of Forte Oil PLC, Femi Otedola, turned 60 on Friday, November 4, 2022.

The business tycoon boarded his family on the world’s first and largest superyacht ‘Christina O’, which was famously owned by Greek billionaire, Aristotle “Ari” Onassis.

The Greek shipping magnate who was once regarded as the richest man in the world is a person Mr. Otedola had great admiration for from a young age and in fact Ari Onassis was Femi Otedola’s role model since he was 13 years old.

This sees a lifelong dream of one of Nigeria’s richest men come true as he celebrates his landmark birthday sitting in the luxurious 325 feet vessel his idol once lavished himself in.

The news of the Otedola family’s arrival at the superyacht already caused a great amount of fanfare among many Nigerians who have been full of admiration for Femi Otedola’s journey. His family also makes history as they become the first Africans to charter this…





Source: Leadership Newspaper