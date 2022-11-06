FOR THE RECORD: Zamfara PDP Gov’ship Candidate, Dauda Lawal, Dismisses Allegation Of Submitting Conflicting Documents To INEC





The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State, Dr. Dauda Lawal, has dismissed as baseless claims that he forwarded documents showing different names, dates of birth, and hometowns to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Lawal refuted the claim in a statement issued by the Dauda Lawal Media Office on Sunday in Gusau, the capital city of Zamfara State. He said his opponents who are scared of his rising popularity in the state were the architects of the fake and malicious story which was published by an online newspaper.

The statement read in parts: “The attention of the Dauda Lawal Media Office has been drawn to a misleading story on documents submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the Zamfara State PDP Governorship Candidate, Dauda Lawal.

“This is one of the many orchestrated efforts by the Zamfara State Government and the state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who are afraid of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper