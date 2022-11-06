Governor Yahaya Is Committed To Sports Development – Terry





The executive chairman of Gombe State Sports Commission, Dr Larry Daniel Terry, has reiterated Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s commitment towards grassroot sports development.

Larry stated this when he received members of local government sports officers forum on a a courtesy visit to his office.

While addressing members of the forum, the chairman assured them that Governor Yahaya is committed to developing sports from the grassroot.

“I would like to appreciate you for this courtesy visit and also say a very big thank you to His Excellency, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, for his continuous support towards sports development.

“His support made the recently concluded Dan Majen Gombe Football Compeitition a success. He has been supporting us in different ways and his speech on the final day gave us more courage to go far in trying to do all that is to be done to develop sports in the state”.

Larry also assured the forum that the commission will always engage them in its activities,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper