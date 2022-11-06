I Secured Strong Commitments From US On Free, Credible Election In Nigeria – Atiku





Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar yesterday said he and his team secured strong commitments towards having a free, fair and credible elections from the United States government and its institutions.

Recall that Atiku and some members of his campaign team met with US state department officials in the US recently.

In a message to his supporters in an email, Atiku, who noted that the 2023 polls will be the most consequential election in Nigeria’s democratic journey, said it is disturbing to see some players in the election are throwing vitriols instead of communicating issues that affect the country.

He said, “I have always believed that the strength of a democracy is derived from the conduct of its operators.

“Therefore, for me, any democracy that aims to work for the people must be anchored on the principles of decency, honesty and fair play.

“The major objective of my continuing meetings with officials of countries that Nigeria…





Source: Leadership Newspaper