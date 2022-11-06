Insecurity: Northern Youths Seek Probe Of Natasha’s Alleged Link To Kogi Terror Group





The Northern Youths Movement (NYM) has demanded immediate probe of the alleged link of the Kogi Central senatorial candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, with a notorious terrorist known as Safiu.

The NYM said it was important for security agencies in the country, especially the Police and Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately invite Natasha for questioning so as to throw more light on her Alleged involvement with the terrorist that was nabbed by the DSS.

In a statement after the NYM meeting in Abuja on Saturday, which was signed by its hairman, Mallam Ishaya Jato, the group warned that no Nigerian must be treated like a VIP on the issue of insecurity.

The group said the gains made by the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, in the area of security of lives and properties of the people of Kogi State should not be allowed to be eroded by anyone, no matter how highly placed.

The statement reads: “We have followed with keen…





Source: Leadership Newspaper