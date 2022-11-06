NDLEA Arrests 2 Pakistani, Visually Impaired Nigerien For Cocaine Trafficking





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives have arrested two Pakistani businessmen at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos with eight kilograms of cocaine concealed in a public address system while attempting to board a Qatar Airways flight to Lahore, Pakistan via Doha.

They were arrested on Saturday, November 5 at the Lagos airport barely a week after they came to Nigeria, that is, Sunday October 30, 2022.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said the two suspects: Asif Muhammed, 45 and Hussain Naveed, 57, who hold Nigerian residence permits suspected to be fake are frequent travelers to Nigeria under the guise of doing textile business.

In thesame vein, Katsina state operatives on patrol at Malumfashi-Zaria road, arrested a blind man, Bukar Haruna, 52, and his son Saka Haruna, 30 while heading to Niger republic with 20.5kg cannabis and 10 grams of exol-5. They hail from Damagram area of Niger republic.

Also, NDLEA operatives at the SAHCO import…





Source: Leadership Newspaper