Oyedeji Re-elected As Nigerian Olympian Association President  





Former Team Nigeria Captain, Olumide Oyedeji, has been re-elected as the President of the Nigerian Olympians Association at its Elective Congress held in the Ondo State capital- Akure.

According to the statement, the election of the new executive to be led by the former NBA star has been described by the congress as a milestone to herald the continued strengthening of the Olympics family in Nigeria.

The statement also said that the post of the first Vice President went to Lawrence Iquaibom, who competed at the 1984 and ’86 Olympics.

Retired quarter-miler and Queen of the track, Falilat Ogunkoya, emerged as the second Vice President.

A member of the 1996 gold medal Dream Team, Emmanuel Babayaro, got elected as the General Secretary while Ekuta Catherine Ewa, who competed at the 2004 Athens Olympics, was voted as the Assistant secretary.

In the same vein, the post of Treasurer was won by Emmanuel Oshomor.

Other elected members included Mary Mpolulu Nwachukwu who was a member of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper