Qatar 2022: Ghana Names 55-man Provisional List For World Cup





West African neighbors Ghana are tidying up ahead of the World Cup in Qatar with Head Coach Otto Addo naming a 55-man provisional list for the Global showpeice.

Black Stars make a return to the tournament after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia and have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.

Black Stars will play Switzerland in an International friendly on November 17, before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.

The list will be cut down to twenty-six for the tournament which is scheduled for Qatar from November 20 – December 18, 2022. The Black Stars qualified for the event after winning a two legged playoff against Super Eagles of Nigeria.





Source: Leadership Newspaper