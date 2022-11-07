Atiku Campaign Coordinator For FCT, Danladi Zhin Dies At 54





Coordinator of the Atiku Abubakar’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Danladi Etsu Zhin, has died at the age of 54 after a brief illness.

A close aide to the deceased, Godwin Omonya, who confirmed the death to journalists said Zhin, who was a former chairman of Kuje area council of the FCT, died in the early hours of Sunday, at a private hospital in Abuja.

Omonya, who was also the special adviser on Media and Publicity to the former chairman said Zhin had been hospitalised for over a month as a result of ailments, died early hours of Sunday.

He disclosed that the remains of the deceased have been deposited at a hospital morgue in Abuja by the family members.

According to him,the late Zhin was a House of Representatives aspirant for the Abuja South constituency under the platform of APC, in the 2019 election.

The deceased, who served two terms as the chairman of the Kuje area council, was married to Paulina Etsu Zhin,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper