Flood: FERMA Seeks N100bn For Road Repairs





The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), on Monday, said it will require N100 billion intervention fund from the Federal Government for urgent repairs of roads damaged by flood across the country.

The Managing Director of FERMA, Engr. Nurudeen Abdulrahman Rafindadi, made the disclosure at the National Assembly complex, during the 2023 budget defence session with the Senate Committee on FERMA.

Rafindadi, who sought the fund in response to a question by the chairman of the Committee, Senator Gershom Bassey (PDP, Cross River South), on steps being taken by the agency to rehabilitate roads washed away by flood, said that evaluation carried out by the agency, indicated that N100 billion was urgently needed as intervention fund for road repairs in the affected areas.

“FERMA has a more significant role to play in getting things right in the flooded areas in terms of creating access for emergency services or relief materials.

“Without re-fixing the damaged roads across the flooded…





Source: Leadership Newspaper