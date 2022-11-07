Foundation Postpones Annual Programme





With campaigns for the 2023 polls gaining momentum, Connak Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has postponed its 10th Anniversary/Annual Yuletide event, scheduled for December.

The chief executive officer of the foundation, Mrs. Carole Emeka Sunday, disclosed this in a press statement made available to reporters in Abuja on Friday.

She added that new dates for all postponed activities would be communicated.

According to the statement, the decision for postponement was reached after extensive deliberations by the board members on Sunday.

The CEO, while explaining the reason for the postponement, regretted the inconvenience that may arise for beneficiaries, partners, sponsors, stakeholders, as well as well-meaning individuals, having to reschedule their plans.

“We regret the inconvenience that may arise from rescheduling your plans within short notice.

“We take this decision out of an abundance of caution, in cognizance of the political climate and peculiarity of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper