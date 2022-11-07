FSG Puts Liverpool Up For Sale





Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have put the Premier League club up for sale.

The owners have put together a full presentation for interested parties, according to The Athletic.

They have reportedly retained Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to assist with the process of selling the club. Whilst it is inviting offers, it is unclear the level of interest and whether a deal is likely to be done.

FSG has looked at opportunities in the past but decided against moving forward with them. It is unclear whether or not a deal will eventually be done, but FSG is inviting offers.

A statement from FSG, who also own the Boston Red Sox, to The Athletic read: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said…





Source: Leadership Newspaper