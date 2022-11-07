Increased FI Yields To Constrain Stock Buying Activities





Analysts on the Nigerian stock market said, the increased fixed income (FI) yields may continue to constrain buying activities on the market.

Part of the factors responsible for market bearish is investors’ preference for fixed income investments.

Analysts Optimism

Looking ahead, Cordros Securities Limited expected investors to rebalance their portfolios based on an assessment of corporate earnings released for Q3-22.

Cordros stated that, “however, the increased FI yields may continue to constrain buying activities. Consequently, we expect market performance to remain mixed in the week ahead as investors rotate their portfolios towards stocks with attractive dividend yields amid intermittent profit-taking activities.

“Overall, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the weak macro story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.”

Going into the new week, analysts at Cowry Assets Management Limited expected the market to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper