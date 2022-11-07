NCR Stimulates Credit As Adoption Grows





In 2016, the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) had issued a circular directing that all collaterals be registered with the National Collateral Registry (NCR) and thus enabling the use of moveable assets such as cars, jewelries, inventory amongst others, to be used as collateral to obtain loans in the banking industry.

Six years after it was launched, the NCR said about 752,000 Nigerians have registered on its portal, as it has over N16.6 trillion credit has been collateralised. In Nigeria, there are an estimated 37 million micro, small, and medium-size enterprises (MSMEs) and their contribution to economic growth and job creation is significant.

However, many of these smaller businesses struggle to gain access to the capital they need to grow and prosper since they lack traditional collateral such as land and buildings. In May 2016, CBN launched a modern online collateral registry with the support of the World Bank Group. The registry was to allow low-income people and small-scale…





Source: Leadership Newspaper