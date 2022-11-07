NSCDC Recommends Strategic Communication In Crisis Mgt, Curbing Election Violence 





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has recommended strategic communication as the foundation to crisis management and in curbing election violence.

The recommendation was contained in a communique issued by its director of public relations, DCC Olusola Odumuso, at the end of a three-day strategic communication conference for state commandants, provosts of Colleges and image makers.

The conference , which was tagged, “STRACOMM 2022,”was targeted at the various gatekeepers and stakeholders of the Corps across the 36 state commands and FCT for improved service delivery.

The communique was developed to beckon a new era of strategic communications in the NSCDC’s operations and relations with the media and the public.

It advised imagemakers from the various sectors of to economy, particularly security agencies to embrace strategic communication in cris management as its provides clarity and direction for the masses, and partners in an otherwise uncertain and confusing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper