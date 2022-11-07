Road Leading To Ayu’s House Named After Wike In Benue 





Five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) known as G5, on Monday, stormed Makurdi, the Benue State capital, to flag off the PDP 2023 campaign and inaugurate projects in the State

They included the host, Governor Samuel Ortom alongside Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

LEADERSHIP reports that the five governors have been consistent in their demand that Dr. Iyorchia Ayu step down as PDP national chairman as precondition for supporting the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 elections.

One of the projects inaugurated on Monday was the 2.1km Township Road constructed by the Ortom administration and named after Governor Nyesom Wike.

The road, which is behind the Commissioner’s Quarters in Makurdi, the State capital and which leads to the PDP national chairman’s house, was inaugurated by the immediate-past governor of the State, Senator Gabriel Suswam.

Before…





Source: Leadership Newspaper