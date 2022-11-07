We Must Rise To Redefine Nigeria, Says ADC Presidential Candidate





The Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has called on Nigerians to rise up and redefine the country for good governance to be enthroned.

According to Kachikwu, Nigerians must promote competent and not primordial sentiment adding that he hopes to build a Nigeria not based on tribe and religion.

Speaking at a Town Hall meeting with the FCT residents, Kachikwu said Nigeria will no longer be associated with mediocrity adding that the youths must dictate what happens in the country.

He said it is sad that millions of Nigerians still live without water and power adding that there is no magic in providing such social amenities.

The presidential candidate who said Nigerians kept having different roles for different criminals, said If he emerged as president, he will send the Nigerian Patriots Act bill to the national assembly for passage adding that public servants can not use the same amenities they can’t provide for the public.

Source: Leadership Newspaper