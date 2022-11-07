Young Ladies In Politics Endorse Atiku/Okowa For Presidency





Young women political pressure group, under the aegis of Young Ladies in Politics has thrown its weight behind the presidential ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, in the 2023 presidential election.

The group made its position known at the unveiling of its Campus Tour project to sell the candidature the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential flag-bearer at Merit House in Abuja recently.

In her address at the occasion, director-general of the group, Loveth Izekor informed that Young Ladies in Politics is a conscious organisation that emerged in the wake of feminism and affirmative action to demand recognition and respect, with its objective hinged at bringing together young ladies who are interested in politics by way of encouraging them to become political leaders of the country both at present and the future.

According to her, “We are aware of the challenges, especially as they relate to affirmative action for women. Ours…





Source: Leadership Newspaper