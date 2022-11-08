2023: Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Others To Attend ‘The Candidates’ Town Hall Series





Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, are set to attend ‘The Candidates’ presidential town hall series.

The town hall series will commence on November 17, 2022 and will be broadcast live on NTA, FRCN, Radio Now, DSTV, and steamed live on Youtube, Facebook, and other platforms.

‘The Candidates’ presidential town hall series is organised by Daria Media Concept, supported by the MacArthur Foundation, NTA, and YouTube.

‘The Candidates’ is a two-hour live televised town hall meeting series, of the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the six leading political parties.

According to the organisers, the parties were selected using a combination of editorial judgement, aggregated polls by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), occupation of elective offices, and presence across the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper