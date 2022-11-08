Abdulsalami, Sultan, Others For Book Launch On Security Dec 10





Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar, Ramesh Kasangra, billionaire and philanthropist, Arthur Eze and other prominent personalities are set to grace a book launch “Nucleus of Human Entrepreneurship and Economic Security”.

The launch which x-ray’s the ‘Chief Dr. Best man Paul Anekwe model’ and billed for December 102022, in Abuja will also pull distinguished dignitaries like the Oba of Lagos, Ooni of Ife, Obi of Onitsha, Ata of Igala, amongst others.

Also expected are the leading aspirants for the 2023 presidential elections The top-running presidential aspirant at the forthcoming 2023 general elections People’s Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar, All Progressive’s Congress Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

Others include former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, Frederick Obateru,the Etsu Nupe, Ona Of Obaji, Etsu Kwali, Alhaji Aminu Abdulkadir Wali Adamawa, GED NIPCO, HRH Ado…





Source: Leadership Newspaper