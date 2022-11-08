Again, UK Warns Citizens Against Travelling To Nigeria





The United Kingdom has again warned it citizens against travelling to some Nigerian States, including Abuja the nation’s capital, following initial terror alert it issued last month.

The UK, the US, Canada, Ireland, Australia, Germany and Bulgaria were among the countries that warned their citizens to avoid essential travels in Nigerian and keep away from crowded places. Some of these countries citizens have reportedly been asked to consider leaving the country over imminent terror alert.

In a travel advisory update released on Monday 7 November by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) the UK government warned that from ‘Amber’ the citizens are ‘advised against all but essential travel’, urging the citizens to check the travel advisory regularly.

"FCDO travel advice exists to inform British nationals so they can make decisions about travelling abroad. There continues to be a number of states in Nigeria where we advise British Nationals against all but…





Source: Leadership Newspaper