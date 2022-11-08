El-Rufai Orders Refund Of School Fees Collected From Students





The Kaduna State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to providing every child resident in the State free primary, secondary and technical as well as vocational education.

The government observed that the circular issued by the Ministry of Education to school principals on collection of nominal fees was not consistent with government policy, and is, therefore, invalid.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, therefore, ordered that the circular from the Ministry of Education to the heads of schools, dated November 1 2022, be rescinded with immediate effect, and all monies that may have been collected from school pupils should be refunded forthwith.

An extraordinary meeting of the Kaduna State Executive Council held on Monday, November 7, 2022, described the provision of free education for the first 12 years of schooling as a legacy achievement of the State government.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the Governor, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, on Tuesday, said…





Source: Leadership Newspaper