Former LEADERSHIP Editor, Danladi Ndayebo, Dies In Auto Crash





A former editor of LEADERSHIP Newspaper and former commissioner of Information and Strategy in Niger State, Danladi Ndayebo, is dead.

He died yesterday at Minna General Hospital, where he was rushed to for medical attention after a motor accident along Minna-Suleja Road.

LEADERSHIP finding at the hospital revealed that he died from internal injuries he sustained as a result of the accident.

Ndayebo who left office in 2015 as commissioner of Information started his journalism career at LEADERSHIP Newspapers where he rose to be news editor before he was appointed as senior special assistant Media Relations, chief press secretary and later commissioner of Information.

Until his death, he was the executive secretary of Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyor. He is survived by a wife and a son.





Source: Leadership Newspaper