Many Feared Dead As Soldiers, Youths Clash In Imo Community





Many people have been feared dead in a clash between soldiers from the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze and some youths at Izombe community in Oguta local government area of Imo State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident took place yesterday after soldiers were drafted to the oil-community to checkmate criminality in the vicinity.

Sources, however, confirmed that the attack was launched by the youths of the community.

It was made known that the youths had two days ago attacked and killed a truck driver which ignited increased patrol by the soldiers in the area.

However, the youths were said to have attacked the patrol team, which resulted in heavy shooting.

As at the time of submitting this report, sporadic shootings were said to be going on in within the Oguta community.

A native of the area who does not want his name mentioned, confirmed the incident, describing same as an “invasion.”

Spokesperson of the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Captain Joseph Akubo, who confirmed the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper