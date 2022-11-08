NBC Breaks Multichoice Monopoly, Directs Sublicense Of Channels To Metro-Digital





The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has directed Multichoice to sublicense some of its channels to an indigenous digital broadcasting firm, Metro-Digital Limited, thereby putting an end to years of monopoly in the digital broadcasting industry.

The NBC, in a letter dated October 25, 2022, addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of Multichoice, which was sighted by our correspondent, said the directive was based on the provisions of the NBC Code as amended.

The letter, which was signed by the Commission’s Head of Legal, George Obi, on behalf of the NBC Director-General, reads in part: “You are hereby directed to comply with the 6th edition of the NBC Code as amended pursuant to Metro-Digital’s request for channel sublicensing as ordered by the Federal Court of Appeal.”

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Monday on the development, Managing Director of Metro-Digital, Dr. Ifeanyi Nwafor, expressed happiness that the NBC finally complied with the Court of Appeal…





Source: Leadership Newspaper