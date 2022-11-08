NIS Says 64 Personnel Displaced As Flood Submerges Bayelsa Office





The Bayelsa State command of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has confirmed that its State headquarters along the Bayelsa Palm Area in Yenagoa, the State capital, has been submerged by flood and 64 of its personnel displaced by the development.

The State Comptroller NIS, Sunday James, who confirmed the development while conducting journalists round the office headquarters, however, said the Command was prepared and all necessary documents are safe and office operations not disturbed as they have relocated to the Okaka area for smooth operations of the command.

Comptroller James also pointed out that the 64 impacted personnel of the Command have been taken care of by the Command, saying that the national headquarters of NIS has agreed to assist in embarking on the infrastructural upgrade of the office headquarters in the state.

He said though the Bayelsa flood is a natural occurrence, which is expected to open a new chapter for the people and state, “Inspite of the flood, no…





Source: Leadership Newspaper