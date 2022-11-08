Nwoko Vows To Defeat Nwaoboshi For Delta North Senatorial Seat





Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Delta North senatorial candidate for 2023 general election, Prince Ned Nwoko, has dared Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, to come out of hiding and challenge him if he really thinks he has anything to offer the district.

Speaking with newsmen at the Asaba International Airport yesterday on arrival in the state capital to commence full blown campaigns for his senatorial ambition, stated that it is time to retire the incumbent Senator Nwaoboshi permanently as Delta North senator.

He lamented that Nwaoboshi’s track records has brought nothing but underdevelopment and embarrassment to the Anioma people.

Nwoko, who was brimming with confidence, said he is looking forward to squaring against Nwaoboshi and other Delta North senatorial candidates in the 2023 general election, assuring that PDP will emerge victorious across the state.

The chancellor of the first ever sports university in sub-Saharan Africa stated, “l have been looking forward to this (campaign and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper