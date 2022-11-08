Primary Nullification: Remain Calm, Zamfara PDP Gov’ship Candidate Tells Supporters





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Zamfara State, Dr. Dauda Lawal, on Monday, urged members of the party, supporters and the public to remain calm following the nullification of the PDP governorship primary election that produced him as the candidate of the party for the second time.

This was contained in a statement issued in Gusau, the State capital by the Dauda Lawal Media Office, saying that the judgment by the Federal High Court sitting Gusau was a distraction strategy at play.

The Media Office noted that Lawal’s legal team would challenge the decision at the Appeal Court, expressing confidence that the decision would be set aside.

“All these are a grand plan of the Zamfara State Government, the State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, and some of their collaborators from within to distract us. But, like many of their sinister plans to remain in power against the people’s wish, this too shall fail by the will of Allah.

“Dauda Lawal and the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper