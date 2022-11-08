What Nigerian Children Desire





Nigeria is blessed with natural and human resources. These resources are supposed to be of great benefits to every citizen, including the children. There are various ways by which children can benefit from these resources – education, healthcare, social amenities and others too numerous to mention. But unfortunately, majority of the children and their parents do not enjoy these blessings because of poor leadership, bad economy and poor management of these resources. Therefore, the essence of this article is to present the kind of Nigeria that children want to see.

As we all know, education is very vital to the development of any society. Educating a child in a proper way ensures a bright future for any nation. As such, Nigerian children want to see a country that

provides better and functional educational facilities including seasoned, trained and qualified teachers, in order to ensure that the children are well educated. Serious attention must be paid to education…





Source: Leadership Newspaper