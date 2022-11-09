2022/2023 Season: Bagudu Approves N60m For Kebbi Utd FC





Kebbi state Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has given the approval of the immediate release of sixty million naira to the state United Football club (FC) for its activities in 2022-2023.

Chairman Nigerian Football Federation in the state, Abubakar CHika Ladan who disclosed this yesterday to leadership in Birnin kebbi said it is part of the governor’s efforts to empower youth and promote sporting activities in the state.

Ladan added that the governor also approved another one hundred and forty three million, five hundred thousand Naira (N143,500,000.00) for the one – year operation of Kebbi State United Football Academy.

The governor also mandated that the fund should be used to cater for Under 13, Under 15, Under 17, Under 19 and under 23 sets of the Academy, in collaboration with Break Management Agency of Portugal, which has been empowered by the state government to serve as a management consultant.

The chairman also disclosed that within one year, twelve players of kebbi…





Source: Leadership Newspaper