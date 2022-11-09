2023: Akwa Ibom Gov Debunks Rumour Of Resignation As Atiku/Okowa Campaign Chair





Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, said his support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, remains unshaken and as such, rumours that he is abandoning the cause, were false and utterly fictitious.

Addressing party supporters during the official flag-off of the PDP gubernatorial election campaign at the Nest of Champions, Uyo, on Tuesday, Governor Emmanuel described the rumour as an expression of apprehension by opponents over their impending loss to the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 elections.

“I woke up this morning to one fake news that I have resigned from being Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council and I am saying that it is not true. We are in the Presidential Campaign Council to win and we are going to win.

“They have seen that we are coasting home to victory, that’s why they are bringing that up now. So don’t listen to all those rumours. Don’t listen to that fake news. I am here, a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper