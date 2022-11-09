2023: Tinubu Moves Campaign Train To Nasarawa, To Engage Miners





Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Thursday take his campaign train to Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, where he is billed to hold a town hall meeting with the mining community.

Nasarawa State is a major mining hub for many solid minerals in Nigeria, with deposits of Gold, Barite, Coal, Clay, Lead-Zinc, Sault, Gemstone, Silica Sand, Iron Ore, Granite, Tantalite, Marble, Mica, Cassiterite, Limestone and Aquamarine.

The APC presidential candidate’s visit to Nasarawa State, according to a state by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, is part of his strategic engagement with players in key sectors of the economy.

The director, Media & Publicity, of the APC presidential campaign council, in a statement he issued on Wednesday, noted that Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, “will lead other APC Governors, Presidential Campaign Council members, party leaders and supporters to the Town Hall meeting that is scheduled to hold at the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper