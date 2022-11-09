Bayelsa Flood: Calls For Minister’s Resignation Inappropriate – Presidency





The Presidency has said the scenes of flooding from Bayelsa State were deeply saddening, saying their thoughts are with victims of, and those affected by the floods.

The Presidency in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, however, said calls from some quarters for the resignation or sack of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, were not appropriate in this climate.

According to him, almost every state in Nigeria has been affected.

Stating that the Federal Government was concerned about what has happened in Bayelsa as it is with respect to the other States, he added that no life lost is bigger or lesser than that of the others.

He said, “the challenge of bringing succour to the large number of the displaced people in Bayelsa and other states, the restoration of their damaged property and farmlands washed away have clearly overwhelmed disaster management efforts so far but that is not to say…





Source: Leadership Newspaper