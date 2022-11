President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, met with His Royal Majesty King Charles III at the Buckingham Palace, United Kingdom.

Recall that the president is in the United Kingdom for a two-week medical vacation.

This is the first time the president will be meeting the new British King as he was absent during the coronation of the monarch in October.

LEADERSHIP reported that the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo represented the President Buhari at the occasion.





Source: Leadership Newspaper