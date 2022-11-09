JUST-IN: 4 Persons Dead, Others Injured In Onitsha Market Explosion





About four persons were feared dead while several others sustained various degrees of injuries during a stampede caused by a fire outbreak that occured at the Chemical Market, Onitsha, Anambra State commercial hub.

The incident, LEADERSHIP gathered occurred at about 12.45pm on Tuesday afternoon and also destroyed goods and shops valued at millions of naira in the market.

The stampede was said to have happened following a blast that occurred in a part of the market, which ignited fire.

The four traders, who died and those injured, were trying to escape but as a result of the stampede lost their lives while those who sustained injuries were rushed to nearly hospitals.

Chairman of Onitsha South local government area, Mr Emeka Orji, told journalists that “about four persons were confirmed dead while 12 persons so far were injured following an explosion at the Onitsha Chemical Market today Tuesday, which caused fire disaster in the area.

“So far, goods worth over ₦850million was…





Source: Leadership Newspaper