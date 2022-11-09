NEDC, NEMA Synergise To  Distribute Relief Materials In N/East  





North East Development Commission (NEDC) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) yesterday stepped up efforts to harmonize the distribution of relief materials in North East to avert duplication.

The two organisations agreed to come up with a framework to harmonise the distribution of relief materials in the region.

Earlier, the chief executive officer, NEDC, Mohammed Alkali had pledged to take over the responsibility of feeding internally displaced persons (IDPs) hitherto provided with food and other non-food items in both Borno and Adamawa states.

Speaking during a courtesy visit, Alkali said most communities in the North East enjoy the uncoordinated approach of the distribution of humanitarian aid, stressing the need for coordinated distribution.

Alkali said sometimes the assistance does have political undertone, leading to duplication.

“Same people will go to NEMA for aid and still come to us leading to duplication. The issue of lack of coordination will be addressed….





Source: Leadership Newspaper